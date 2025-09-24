Billie Eilish Taps Lucy Dacus And Young Miko As Openers For U.S. Dates On ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour’

Billie Eilish is bringing her blockbuster Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour back to the U.S. next month, and the nine-time Grammy winner just announced special guest opening acts Lucy Dacus, Young Miko, Tom Odell, and Men I Trust will join her for select shows. Dacus will support Billie in Phoenix and San Francisco in November, Miko will open multiple dates across October in including stops in Orlando, Philadelphia, and Long Island, Men I Trust will join for Tulsa and Austin dates in November, and Odell will open Eilish’s three-night stand in Miami beginning on October 9. Eilish announced this new American leg of her tour back in May, excitedly captioning her post, “heard you wanted more shows :pppp HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. PART 2!!!!!!!!!” These mark the final scheduled shows of the year for the 23-year-old pop superstar, who is donating $1 from every ticket sold to Reverb, an environmental and food insecurity nonprofit organization. (Rolling Stone)