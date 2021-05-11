Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo, To Headlines Firefly Festival

PRPhotos.com

Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo will each headline one night of the 2021 Firefly Festival.

The four-night festival will kick off on Thursday, September 23rd in Dover, Delaware. Some of the additional artists include Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, Glass Animals, Portugal. The Man Slvan Esso, Khruangbin, Phoebe Bridgers, Rezz and Nelly.

Presale begins on Friday, May 14th and tickets will be available to the general public on Monday, May 17th.