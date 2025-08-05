Billie Eilish’s Songs Are Being Turned Into Lullabies By Rockabye Baby

Billie Eilish’s music is getting the lullaby treatment. Rockabye Baby, a brand known for its gentle instrumental covers of popular songs, is set to release “Lullaby Renditions of Billie Eilish” on August 15th. The album will feature 13 tracks, including instrumental versions of some of Eilish’s biggest hits like “Bad Guy,” “Happier Than Ever,” and “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie movie. It will also include a cover of her breakout song “Ocean Eyes.” Rockabye Baby has a history of creating soothing, lullaby-style renditions of music from various genres and artists, including Wu-Tang Clan, Lady Gaga, BTS, and Bad Bunny. (Billboard)