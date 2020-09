PRPhotos.com

During a recent interview with Hip Hop Nation, Blac Chyna revealed that she doesn't receive child support from Rob Kardashian or Tyga. Kardashian is the father to her three-year-old daughter Dream and Tyga is the father to her seven-year-old son King Cairo.

Chyna said, “My biggest flex? Honestly, taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, with no child support. That’s my biggest flex. Let’s get into it.” She added, “I don’t get no child support, that’s my biggest flex.”