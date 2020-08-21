Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby To Perform On MTV VMAs

DaBaby and Black Eyed Peas will take the stage to perform at the 2020 VMAs.

The Black Eyed Peas, whose new album is called Translation, will be performing the TV premiere of their new single “Vida Loca,” out today. The Peas have never performed on the VMAs: The closest they came was 15 years ago, when they did the pre-show in New York City. BEP are up for two MTV VMAs this year: Best collaboration for “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life),” featuring J Balvin, and Best Latin for “Mamacita,” featuring Ozuna and J. Rey Soul.

DaBaby has four nods, including Artist of the Year.

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, BTS, Roddy Rich, J Balvin and more are also performing.

Keke Palmer is hosting the show, which will take place from various outside locations around New York City.

The MTV VMAs air August 30th.