Black History Month Spotlight: Diddy & Jennifer King!

PRPhotos.com

Black History Month: February 2020

To recall and celebrate the positive contributions to our nation made by people of African descent, American historian Carter G. Woodson established Black History Week beginning on Feb. 12, 1926. In 1976, as part of the nation's bicentennial, the week was expanded into Black History Month.

TODAY'S SPOTLIGHT ON

SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS

Rapper, producer, actor, and entrepreneur Sean 'Diddy' Combs left college while still a teen and within two decades his incredible knack for business has made him a multimillionaire. As the founder and CEO of Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs has been responsible for the careers of many of rap and hip-hops biggest stars. He also started the Sean John clothing line, a successful restaurant chain, created several successful television shows, and secured a major 50/50 partnership and branding deal with Ciroc Vodka brand. He strives to employ young people at his businesses and supports philanthropic efforts to feed and provide for homeless people. In 2013, Diddy started his own television network Revolt TV. As of 2018, Diddy was worth $825 million.

TRIVIA:

Born: November 4th, 1969, in New York City Height: 5' 11″ He was nicknamed “Puffy” when a child because he would huff and puff when upset. Attended Mount Saint Michael High School in the Bronx — graduated in 1987. Started his career as an intern for the now defunct Uptown Records, and was a dancer in Father MC's video “Treat Them Like They Want to be Treated” in 1991. Attended the prestigious historically Black college Howard University and majored in Business. His mother, Janice Combs, was a model. Successfully ran the New York City Marathon on November 2nd, 2003, two days before his 34th birthday, despite a bum knee, cramps, and minimal training. Combs' highly-publicized effort was for charity, and some of the celebrities who contributed were Eminem, Jay-Z, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Busta Rhymes, and Ashton Kutcher. In 2008, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

PERSONAL QUOTES:

Diddy on dreaming: “Don't be afraid to close your eyes and dream but then open your eyes and see.”

Diddy on failure: “You cannot achieve success without failure.” P Diddy.

Diddy on challenges: “Everyone has challenges and lessons to learn.”

Diddy on success: “Success doesn't just land on your lap.”

AUDIO:

P. Diddy on his charity work: “It's more than just a celebrity thing. I think that you know everybody's busy. I can't look down on somebody because they're busy. You have to feel it in your heart. You have to be prepared for the long haul of this. You have to be committed to not just write a check or raise money, but to go spend time with the kids, and I think that's what I'm gonna be doing.” P. Diddy says his success is due to hard work: “My whole success story has been built around hard work, and I want to make sure that any merchandise that has my name on it is made by workers that are treated well.”

Sean Diddy Combs on his mission: “Do you like being a… I'm sure you love both. But which is more fun for you, being CEO, or being a musician, producer, performer? I mean, an entertainer, of course. Is more fun, yeah. But I'm on a mission. What is your mission? My mission is I'm going from being on the stage to now I want to become the stage. To be able to be a platform for up and coming artists and creatives and different people who wouldn't get a chance to be seen and heard. I see. Even in Hollywood, diversify in Hollywood. You like that, find people and you like making them into stars. I represent black excellence. I see. Really changing the narrative from what's reported about us on the news to just things that are more positive and more about our community.”

Sean Diddy Combs calls his mother a superhero: “I would not be standing here today if it were not for my mother, Ms Janice Combs. She was a single mother who worked four jobs and raised my sister Keisha and I in Harlem, this was one of the toughest times of our lives. My father was killed when I was three, and the pain that she must have been going through to surpass that and to take care of us is something that all mothers possess. My mother to me was a superhero. She sacrificed everything to make sure that we were well taken care of and that we received the best possible education. And that we would have every opportunity to go on and be great. She taught me to believe in myself and trust in my dreams, she instilled in me the importance of family and the power of love.”

TODAY IN BLACK HISTORY:

In 1793, Congress passed the first Fugitive Slave Law (Fugitive Slave Act of 1793) to implement the provisions in the Constitution. It stated that to reclaim an escaped slave a master needed only to go before a magistrate and provide oral or written proof of ownership. In 1865, Henry Highland Garnet, the first black to speak in the Capitol, delivered a memorial sermon on the abolition of slavery at services in the House Of Representatives. In 1900, For a Lincoln birthday celebration, James Weldon Johnson wrote the lyrics for “Lift Every Voice And Sing.” With music by his brother J. Rosamond, the song was first sung by 500 children in Jacksonville, Florida. It's become known as the “Negro National Anthem.” In 1909, The NAACP was founded. In 1930, In Tuskegee, Alabama, the Rosenwald Fund made grants to the Alabama State Board Of Health to help meet the cost of a study of syphilis in African-American men living in rural Georgia and Alabama. It began a four-decade-long study of syphilis without treatment. Over 400 men were allowed to carry the disease without medical treatment for nearly 40 years. Several government agencies, including the Federal Public Health Service and the Center For Disease Control, participated in the unethical study. It was kept a secret until 1972, when a newspaper reporter disclosed it. In 1948, First Lt. Nancy C. Leftenant became the first Black accepted in the regular army nursing corps. In 1952, The Congressional Medal Of Honor was awarded posthumously to Sergeant Cornelius H. Charlton for heroism in Korea. In 1956, Arsenio Hall is born In 1962, Bus boycott started in Macon, Georgia. (Source: Blackfacts.com)

BLACK HISTORY QUESTION OF THE DAY

Who is the first African-American to produce and host a late night TV show?

Answer: Arsenio Hall. The Arsenio Hall show debuted in 1989.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH FACT OF THE DAY:

On this date in 1990, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was sung publicly for the first time at a celebration of the birthday of Abraham Lincoln at Colored High School in Jacksonville, Florida. James. It became known as the “Negro National Anthem”. James Weldon Johnson, who wrote the song, said in 1926: “The song not only epitomizes the history of the race, and its present condition, but voices their hope for the future.”

Words to “Negro National Anthem:”

Lift every voice and sing

Till earth and heaven ring,

Ring with the harmonies of Liberty;

Let our rejoicing rise

High as the listening skies,

Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.

Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us,

Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us,

Facing the rising sun of our new day begun

Let us march on till victory is won.

Stony the road we trod,

Bitter the chastening rod,

Felt in the days when hope unborn had died;

Yet with a steady beat,

Have not our weary feet

Come to the place for which our fathers sighed?

We have come over a way that with tears has been watered,

We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered,

Out from the gloomy past,

Till now we stand at last

Where the white gleam of our bright star is cast.

God of our weary years,

God of our silent tears,

Thou who has brought us thus far on the way;

Thou who has by Thy might

Led us into the light,

Keep us forever in the path, we pray.

Lest our feet stray from the places, Our God, where we met Thee,

Lest, our hearts drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee;

Shadowed beneath Thy hand,

May we forever stand.

True to our GOD,

True to our native land.

(Sources: Aaregistry.com and Myflorida.com)

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: JENNIFER KING

It was announced yesterday (February 11th) that The Washington Redskins hired Jennifer King — the first Black woman to be hired as a full time coaching intern for the NFL. According to The Washington Post, King is the first woman to work for the team in any capacity. King will work with the offensive staff, while also working one-on-one with the running backs. Her job will model the responsibilities of a full-time assistant coach.

According to ESPN, King is the former women's basketball coach at Johnson & Wales University in North Carolina, where she led the team to a Division II championship in 2018. King played professional football for the New York Sharks in the Women’s Football Alliance and served as an assistant receivers coach for the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football.

P. Diddy On His Charity Work : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2003/11_nov/P_Diddy_On_His_Charity_Work.mp3

P. Diddy Says His Success Is Due To Hard Work : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2003/10_oct/P_Diddy_On_Sean_John.mp3

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Sean Diddy Combs on his mission : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2018/08_aug/JIMMY_KIMMEL_LIVE_Sean_Diddy_Combs_on_his_mission.mp3