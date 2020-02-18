Black History Month Spotlight: Dr. Dre & Shonda Rhimes!

Black History Month: February 2020 To recall and celebrate the positive contributions to our nation made by people of African descent, American historian Carter G. Woodson established Black History Week beginning on Feb. 12, 1926. In 1976, as part of the nation's bicentennial, the week was expanded into Black History Month.

TODAY'S SPOTLIGHT ON DR. DRE

Rapper, producer, and entrepreneur Dr. Dre pioneered the West Coast rap sound, which melded the funk of '70s acts Parliament and Zapp with rap. A DJ in local dance clubs, Dre first recorded with World Class Wrecking Cru at age 17 but became a hip-hop icon with NWA, which ushered in the era of gangsta rap. NWA's 1988 Straight Outta Compton revolutionized hip-hop and stirred controversy with hardcore lyrics about South Central. Dre produced solo CDs for NWA's Eazy E before leaving the group in 1990 to form Death Row Records. He hit it big with the Deep Cover soundtrack featuring newcomer Snoop Dogg. Death Row became a powerhouse as Dre produced his multi-platinum solo disk The Chronic, Snoop's 1994 debut Doggystyle, 2Pac's 1995 “California Love,” and churned out soundtracks and hits for Michel'le, Nate Dogg, Warren G, and others. Tired of partner Suge Knight's tactics, Dre left Death Row and formed Aftermath in 1996. He has discovered and molded the careers of artists like Eminem, Xzibit, 50 Cent, The Game and Kendrick Lamar. In 2014, Dr. Dre became the richest man in hip-hop after Apple acquired the rights to Beats Electronics for $3 billion back in May. As part of the acquisition, Dre and Iovine also became key executives in Apple's music divisions. According to Forbes, Dre is now worth $790 million.

DR. DRE TRIVIA:

Born Andre Young on February 18, 1965 in Los Angeles, California Reconciled with fellow rapper/actor Ice Cube in 1993; Ice Cube left N.W.A. in 1990 after a dispute with manager Jerry Heller and Eazy-E. His stepbrother, Warren G, played a demo tape of Snoop Doggy Dogg at a party, which prompted Dre to record the title theme for the film Deep Cover in 1992, which appeared during the end credits. First hip-hop artist to commercialize gangsta-rap music with the album The Chronic in 1992. Assaulted TV hostess Dee Barnes of Pump It Up in retaliation to her interviewing Ice Cube, where he made a derogatory comment against N.W.A. (at the time, the album Efil4zaggin debuted at Number One in 1991. In 2001, he became the first hip-hop producer to win a Grammy for Producer Of The Year. Won an MTV VMA (music video award) in 1995 for the hit single “Keep Their Heads Ringin.” The music video starred Chris Tucker, who steals and pilots a Boeing 747. Is a fan of Liverpool football club Son, Andre Romelle Young, Jr. died on August 23, 2008 at their Woodland Hills,CA home. Married to Nicole Threatt since May 1996. Dre has been working on his final album Detox since 2000

DR. DRE QUOTES:

On black women: “Black women are the strongest most hardworking people on earth.” On ideas: “When the ideas are coming, I don't stop until the ideas stop because that train doesn't come along all the time.” On his fears: “The only two things that scare me are God and the IRS.” On Beats: “Everything in my life has been about sound and making music, so Beats represents just that – the improvement of sound and the dedication to everything I've been doing from the day I started.” On music: “I always loved the way music made me feel. I did sports at school and all, but when I got home, it was just music. Everybody in my neighborhood loved music. I could jump the back fence and be in the park where there were ghetto blasters everywhere.”

SOUND

Dr. Dre announces billionaire status:

Tyrese: “The Forbes list just changed. It came out like two weeks ago. They need to update the Forbes list. Sh*t just changed.” Dr. Dre: “In a big way. Understand that. First billionaire in hip-hop, right here from the motherf*cking West Coast.” Tyrese: “Oh! Oh!Oh sh*t!”

TODAY IN BLACK HISTORY:

In 1688, First formal protest against slavery by organized white body in English America made by Germantown (Pa.) Quakers at monthly meeting. The historic “Germantown Protest” denounced slavery and the slave trade. In 1867, An institution was founded at Augusta, Georgia which was later to become Morehouse College, following its relocation to Atlanta. In 1931, Toni Morrison, author, editor and professor who won the 1993 Nodel Prize in literature for being an author “who in novels characterized by visionary force and poetic import, gives life to an essential aspect of American reality” was born. She dies in 2019. In 1933, Audre Lorde, born February 18, 1934 in New York City, was an American feminist poet. She dies in 1992. In 1965, rapper and producer, Dr. Dre, was born. In 1973, Palmer Hayden, Harlem Renaissance artist, dies.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH FACT OF THE DAY:

In 1967, Stokely Carmichael, a leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), coins the phrase “black power” in a speech in Seattle.

(source: factmonster.com)

BLACK HISTORY MONTH QUESTION OF THE DAY:

What do African-American football players Ernie Davis, Archie Griffin and Tony Dorsett have in common?

A) They all played for Pittsburgh. B) They all won the Heisman Trophy. C) They all led their teams to Super Bowl titles.

The answer is B: They all won the Heisman Trophy. Ernie Davis was the first African-American to win the prize in 1961, and Archie Griffin is the only player to have won it twice, in 1974 and 1975. Only Dorsett played for Pittsburgh. Davis played for Syracuse and Griffin played for Ohio State. Only Dorsett led his team to a Super Bowl title as NFC Rookie of the Year in 1977-1978.

(Source: Infoplease.com)

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: SHONDA RHIMES

Shonda Rhimes is the creator, head writer and executive producer of ABC's Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder and The Catch. She is the first black woman to create and executive produce a successful hour-long drama on network television.

In May 2007, Shonda was named one of Time magazine's 100 people who help shape the world.