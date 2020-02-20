Black History Month Spotlight: Tiger Woods And Sidney Poitier!

Black History Month: February 2020 To recall and celebrate the positive contributions to our nation made by people of African descent, American historian Carter G. Woodson established Black History Week beginning on Feb. 12, 1926. In 1976, as part of the nation's bicentennial, the week was expanded into Black History Month.

TODAY'S SPOTLIGHT ON

TIGER WOODS

Tiger Woods has turned the world of golf on its head. When he was two years old, he putted against Bob Hope on the Mike Douglas Show, and he went on to win several major youth and college titles. At age 31, he became the youngest Masters champ, and the first golfer since Jerry Pate in 1976 to win the first major he played. Also, Woods became the first African-American, as well as Asian-American, to win a major. His success has brought new fans to the game, substantially increasing the game's audience, which led to an increase in TV ratings and tournament purses. As of 2018, Tiger Woods is said to be worth $800 million.

TIGER WOODS TRIVIA:

Born: Eldrick Woods Date: December 30, 1975 Place: Cypress, California Woods' distinctive nickname “Tiger” came from his father Earl's Green Beret army past. “Tiger” had been the moniker of a South Vietnamese officer who saved Earl's life on several occasions. As a child, Woods was one of junior golf's most accomplished players. He putted against Bob Hope on the Mike Douglas Show at age two, shot 48 for nine holes at age three, and was featured in Golf Digest at age five. Woods won several major youth titles in southern California. He won three straight U.S. Amateur titles in 1994, 1995, and 1996 after winning three consecutive U.S. Junior Amateur titles in 1991, 1992, and 1993. Woods turned professional in the summer of 1996. At age 21, Woods became the youngest Masters champ, and the first golfer since Jerry Pate in 1976 to win in the first major he played. In 1997, Woods took the lead at the Augusta golf classic and then put on a golf clinic never seen before. He fired a 3-under-par 69 and broke the tournament 72-hole record with an unbelievable 18-under 270. The 12-stroke margin of victory was the largest in Masters history. Woods was chosen as the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year and ESPY Male Athlete of the Year in 1997. He was also one of the most accomplished amateur golfers in history, winning six USGA national championships, an NCAA title during his two years at Stanford University, and an unprecedented three consecutive U.S. Amateur Championships. He finished first on the PGA Tour five times in 1999. Woods was granted dual citizenship by the Thai government (his mother, Kultida, is Thai) in 1997 prior to playing in the Asian Honda Classic.

PERSONAL QUOTES:

“Hockey is a sport for white men. Basketball is a sport for black men. Golf is a sport for white men dressed like black pimps.” “If I could trade places with any athlete for a day, I'd have to pick Michael Jordan during his heyday. Are you kidding me? To be able to dunk from the foul line — how good is that? How could you not want to do that? The best I can do is dunk a tennis ball, which isn't quite the same.” “At tournaments at home and abroad, I'd rather drive than be driven; I guess I'm just a control freak.” “I always feel pressure. If you don't feel nervous, that means you don't care about how you play.” “No matter how tough we think we are, we can't do it alone. You always need support. And I have a wonderful family, a great girlfriend, and great friends.”

BLACK HISTORY MONTH QUESTION OF THE DAY:

Marian Wright Edelman, a successful lawyer and activist, established which organization in 1973?

A. Children's Defense Fund B. Operation PUSH C. Habitat for Humanity

The answer is A: Children's Defense Fund.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH FACT OF THE DAY:

Black Hockey Players: According to NHL reports, only 18 black players reached the league between 1958 and 1991. While racism certainly played some role in keeping the figure to a minimum, it may have been more a function of the demographic makeup of Canada. In 1971, Canadians made up over 95% of the NHL, and only .02% of all Canadians were black. Today, the black population in Canada has increased to 2%. In addition, the United States, with a much higher black population than Canada, now contributes approximately 15% of all NHL players while Canada produces just over 60%.

Recently retired goaltender Grant Fuhr is considered to be the most successful black player in the history of the sport. The backbone of the Wayne Gretzky-led Edmonton Oilers of the late 1980s, Fuhr currently stands in sixth place in all-time wins for goalies and is a sure-thing for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. His success has paved the way for other black goalies like the Columbus Blue Jackets' Fred Brathwaite and the Carolina Hurricanes' Kevin Weekes, now starting in net for their respective clubs.(source: infoplease.com)

TODAY IN BLACK HISTORY:

In 1869, Tennessee Governor W.C. Brownlow declared martial law in nine countries in Ku Klux Klan crisis. In 1895, Fredrick Douglass died in Anacostia Heights, Washington, D.C. In 1900, J.F. Bickering patents airship invention. In 1927, Sidney Poitier is born. In 1929, Writer Wallace Thurman's play Harlem opens in NYC. It is the first successful play by an African American playwright. In 1968, State troopers used tear gas to stop demonstrations at Alcorn A&M College.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: SIDNEY POITIER Sidney Poitier is the first African American to win an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964 for his performance in Lilies of the Field. Poitier was born on February 20th in Miami, Florida. After a short stint in the U.S. Army, Poitier moved to New York to pursue an acting career. He joined the American Negro Theater and made his Hollywood debut in the 1950 feature film No Way Out. He followed it up with 1951's Cry, the Beloved Country. He enjoyed a career breakthrough in 1955 with the popular Blackboard Jungle. Other film credits include 1959's Porgy And Bess, 1961's A Raisin In The Sun, 1967's In The Heat of The Night and Guess Who's Coming To Dinner. He also directed several films, including Buck and The Preacher and Stir Crazy. The acclaimed actor was knighted in 1974 was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994. He was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 and has been named the #22 greatest actor on the 50 Greatest Screen Legends by the American Film Institute.