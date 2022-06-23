Black Ink Crew Star Ceasar Emanuel Accused Of Abusing A Dog On Video

Black Ink Crew star Ceasar Emanuel has been accused of abusing his dog. The video, initially posted on Gossip Of The City, shows a man forcing the dog out of a house. Shortly after, he picks up a chair and strikes the pup multiple times.

The person who captured the video reportedly identified the man as their neighbor Ceaser.

Former Black Ink Crew star Donna Lombardi spoke out on the video, saying, “If you can treat a dog like this, it shows how sick of a person you truly are. I don’t even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset. Anyone who knows me, know I LOVE animals. Especially dogs.”

Donna also alleged that Ceasar “beat his daughter up” and VH1 helped him to keep the details out of the public. She said, “Even after he beat his daughter up, @vh1 @viacom_intl & the new @blackinkcrew producers tried to protect Ceaser, even made up fake conflicting storylines about my relationship to do it! Now this, cannot be undone. I pray people see you, @ceaserblackink, as the monster you are. Your karma has been adding up for years, but to do this to an innocent dog!?! This crazy. CHARGES NEED TO BE PRESSED, AND CANCELLATIONS NEED TO BE MADE! THE WORLD IS WATCHING!”