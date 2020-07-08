Black News & Lifestyle: Black Lives Matter, Breonna Taylor & More!

DON LEMON BREAKS DOWN 'BLACK LIVES MATTER' TO TERRY CREWS: On Monday evening (July 6th), Terry Crews appeared on Don Lemon's CNN show to discuss Crews' recent controversial tweets about the Black Lives Matter movement. Crews spoke about his issues with the movement, saying, “when you have the leaders of the black lives movement, who are now talking about, you know, if we don’t get our demand, we are going to burn it down. Other Black people who are talking about working with other Whites and other races, being viewed as sell-outs or called Uncle Toms — you start to understand that you are now being controlled. You’re not being treated as loved. You’re actually being controlled. Someone wants to control the narrative.” Lemon later broke down the Black Lives Matter movement for Crews, saying, “The Black Lives Matter movement was started because it was talking about police brutality. If you want an All Black Lives Matter movement that talks about gun violence in communities, including, you know, Black communities, then start that movement with that name. But that’s not what Black Lives Matter is about.”

BREONNA TAYLOR'S FAMILYS SAYS SHE WAS STILL ALIVE AFTER BEING SHOT: New details have been revealed about the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police. According to The New York Times, Taylor's family revealed that she was actually still alive for up to six minutes after being shot more than 8 times by the cops but was denied medical attention. A 31 page complaint filed by the Taylor family read on Sunday (July 5th), “In the six minutes that elapsed from the time Breonna was shot, to the time she died, we have no evidence suggesting that any officer made entry in an attempt to check and assist her. She suffered.” In other news, Kyrie Irving is set to produce a TV special seeking justice for Breonna Taylor. According to ESPN, the special called #SayHerName: Breonna Taylor will premiere tonight at 7pm est on PlayersTV digital.

TRUMP SUPPORTERS WHO DEFACED 'BLM' MURAL CHARGED WITH HATE CRIME: According to TMZ, the two Trump supporters who tried to cover a Black Lives Matter street mural in Martinez, California have been charged with a hate crime. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged Nichole Anderson and David Nelson with misdemeanor counts yesterday (July 7th) for their alleged acts. They are both being charged with a violation of civil rights, vandalism under $400 and possession of tools to commit vandalism or graffiti. Prosecutors say the couple is facing up to a year in county jail, if convicted on all charges.