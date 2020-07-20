Black News & Lifestyle: Breonna Taylor, Black Lives Matter & More!

BREONNA TAYLOR WAS ALIVE FOR FIVE MINUTES AFTER BEING SHOT, RECEIVED NO MEDICAL CARE FOR AT LEAST 20 MINUTES: Reports say that Breonna Taylor was alive for at least five minute after she was shot multiple times by cops in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky. According to the Courier Journal, Breonna's boyfriend Kenneth Walker told investigators that after Louisville officers fired more than 20 bullets into her apartment, Breonna was alive and coughing as she struggled to breathe. Kenneth said Beonna called out for her mom and yelled for help. He explained, “(Police are) yelling like, ‘Come out, come out,’ and I’m on the phone with her (mom). I’m still yelling help because she’s over here coughing and, like, I’m just freaking out.” Meanwhile, the Jefferson County Coroner has disputed Kenneth's account, but records show that no effort to save Breonna was made. The officers that fatally shot Breonna have not been arrested yet.

BLACK WOMAN DEFACES BLACK LIVES MATTER MURAL IN NYC: A black woman was caught on tape defacing the Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower in New York City. According to The Daily Mail, the woman has been indentified as Beverlyn Beatty. In the video, Beatty is shouting “Refund the Police!” Then, she pours black paint all over the mural and smears it. Beatty and another woman that was with her, were both arrested and charged with criminal mischief. This is the third time the mural was damaged in a week.