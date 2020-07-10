Black News & Lifestyle: Robert Fuller , Shaaisha Washington & More!

ROBERT FULLER DEATH RULED SUICIDE BY L.A. SHERIFF'S AND MEDICAL EXAMINER: According to TMZ, the Medical Examiner and the Los Angeles Sheriff's department say that Robert Fuller — the man who was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, CA on June 10th, commited suicide. Investigators say they found Robert suspended from a tree branch by his neck from a braided rope and a cloth fabric. They also said there were no defensive wounds on his body or any signs he attempted to remove the rope from his neck. They say they also observed several scars on Fuller's left wrist consistent with suicidal intent. Meanwhile, commander Chris Marks also mentioned there's a documented history of mental illness and self-harm, adding Fuller had been admitted to hospitals in California, Arizona and Nevada after expressing he wanted to kill himself. (TMZ)

PROTESTS PLANNED AROUND NYC FOR SHAAISHA WASHINGTON, A BLACK WOMAN WHO DIED DURING CHILDBIRTH: According to Bushwick Daily, activists in NYC have scheduled a series of protests in honor of 26-year-old Shaaisha Washington, a woman who died on July 3rd during childbirth at Brooklyn's Woodhull Hospital. Washington's boyfriend Juwan Lopez revealed that she died after she was administered an epidural, but what led to her death still remains unknown. In an interview with The Shade Room, Lopez said the couple visited the hospital two days prior to her delivery over high blood pressure. Reports have circulated that she was not afforded medication to address the blood pressure. After she went into labor, tensions escalated after she was rushed into an emergency C-section. Staff reportedly tried to revive her for an hour. (Madamenoire)

PEOPLE SAY THEY ARE BOYCOTTING GOYA GOODS AFTER CEO PRAISES TRUMP: Twitter is calling for a boycott of Goya Foods after its CEO Robert Unanue praised Donald Trump following the signing of an executive order establishing the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative. Unanue said in a statement, “We're all truly blessed—at the same time—to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder. And that's what my grandfather did. He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper.” One person commented, “' CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue: “We're all truly blessed to have a leader like President Trump.' He says this while Latinx children and families are in concentration camps. Never buying their products again.#BoycottGoya.” Another wrote, “I prefer companies that don’t support racists who kidnap kids and keep them in cages. Shame on you slobbering all over this sociopath. #boycottGoya.” (Complex)