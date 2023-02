In line with 2023 marking hip-hop’s 50th birthday, Black Thought from the Roots released a 5-minute tribute to the evolving legacy of the musician genre in a promotional video. “This is a Love Letter to Hip-Hop for me because hip-hop is the love of my life,” said the famed Philadelphia-based rapper. The inspirational and informational video traverses the varied influences hip-hop has had over the past half a century and was produced in collaboration with BET. (Rolling Stone)