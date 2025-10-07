BLACKPINK’s JISOO Teases Upcoming Surprise Duet With Zayn Malik

BLACKPINK’s JISOO has teased a surprise duet with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, sharing a series of mysterious social media posts hinting at their upcoming collaboration titled “EYESCLOSED.” The teaser features a shadowed male figure, later revealed as Zayn, standing behind JISOO, with captions that hint, “A duet is near,” and “two voices, one orbit. coming soon.” Zayn previously attended BLACKPINK’s New York concert with his daughter in July, praising the group after the show, “@BLACKPINKOFFICIAL THANK YOU 🙂 ME & KHAI LOVED IT,” which sparked fans’ curiosity about the potential connection between the two artists. This duet will be JISOO’s first new music since she released her solo EP, Amortage, in February, and comes as BLACKPINK are set to resume their Deadline World Tour in Taiwan on October 18. (Billboard)