Blake Shelton Shares “Key To Happiness” With Wife Gwen Stefani After 10 Years Together

Getty Images

As Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani approach their tenth anniversary, the country music superstar reflects on their enduring love in a new interview with People. “It honestly does [feel like time is flying by]. It’s like, how did this happen so quickly?” says Shelton, 48. He admits that “10 years is a long time,” but affectionately says that the relationship “still feels new for me.” “I feel like that might be the key to happiness, is that it feels just as exciting and new and happy,” Shelton says. In addition to their successful marriage, Shelton collaborated with his pop superstar wife on his new single, “Hangin’ On,” which is featured on his current record, For Recreational Use Only, which was just released on Friday, May 9. The couple even saved one track they worked on in that recording session for a possible future release. “We were both so fired up about both of them that we ended up holding one back for the next project,” Shelton revealed. (People)