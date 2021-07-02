Home » R&B News » Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Faced Off In A Memorable Verzuz Battle

Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Faced Off In A Memorable Verzuz Battle

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat bought out all of their hits during last night's Verzuz battle. Almost 400,000 people tuned in to watch the R&B legends perform hits like Keith's “Right & A Wrong Way,” “Make It Last Forever,” “Nobody,” and Bobby's “Roni” and “Rock Witcha,” “My Prerogative” and more!

Bobby also played some of his hits with New Edition and Keith played some songs that he wrote for other artists like, Kut Klose's “Get Up On It,” Guy's “Let's Chill,” Johnny Kemp's “Just Got Paid,” and Silk's “Freak Me.”

VERZUZ Bobby Brown “On Our Own :

VERZUZ Bobby Brown sings “Roni” :

VERZUZ Keith Sweat plays “Nobody” :

VERZUZ Keith Sweat sings “Make It Last Forever” :

Related Articles

Amber Heard Welcomes A Baby Girl
Ariana Grande Trades Her Signature Ponytail For A Short Bob
James Franco Agrees To Pay $2.2 Million in Sexual Misconduct Suit
Allison Mack Sentenced To Three Years In Prison
Bobby Brown And Keith Sweat To Face Off In A Verzuz Battle
Britney Spears Speaks In Court, Demands End To ‘Abusive Conservatorship’