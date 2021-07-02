Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Faced Off In A Memorable Verzuz Battle

PRPhotos.com

Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat bought out all of their hits during last night's Verzuz battle. Almost 400,000 people tuned in to watch the R&B legends perform hits like Keith's “Right & A Wrong Way,” “Make It Last Forever,” “Nobody,” and Bobby's “Roni” and “Rock Witcha,” “My Prerogative” and more!

Bobby also played some of his hits with New Edition and Keith played some songs that he wrote for other artists like, Kut Klose's “Get Up On It,” Guy's “Let's Chill,” Johnny Kemp's “Just Got Paid,” and Silk's “Freak Me.”

VERZUZ Bobby Brown “On Our Own : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/07_jul/VerzuzBobbyBrownOnOurOwn.mp3

VERZUZ Bobby Brown sings “Roni” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/07_jul/VerzuzBobbyBrownRoni.mp3

VERZUZ Keith Sweat plays “Nobody” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/07_jul/KeithSweat_Nobody_Verzuz.mp3