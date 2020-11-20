Bobby Brown Releases Statement On His Son’s Death

PRPhotos.com

Bobby Brown has broken his silence on the sudden death of his son, Bobby Brown, Jr. Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles apartment on Wednesday (November 18th). He was 28-years-old.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown said in a statement, “Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

Meanwhile, Bobby Brown's attorney Christopher Brown, Esq. said that Brown Jr. wasn't feeling well a couple of days before his death and had “flu-like symptoms.” He added, “This is a tragic loss and we will be letting the authorities conduct their investigation of his death.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that a source said that Bobby Jr. did not have COVID-19.

An official cause of death has not been revealed, but police do not believe there was foul play involved. No drugs were found at the scene and a toxicology test will be conducted.