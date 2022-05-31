Bobby Brown Speaks On His Marriage To Whitney Houston

During his new A&E documentary, Bobby Brown opened up about his marriage to Whitney Houston. Brown said it was “love at first sight” when he met the singer backstage at the Soul Train Music Awards in 1989.

Bobby said, “Me and Whitney’s sex life was pretty intense. It didn’t matter where we were. It was about a certain look, and she looked at me a certain way. It was on and poppin.' There was something about her eyes that made me melt inside. Just the way she looked at me from Day 1 until the last day we were together, it was always special.”

Bobby also discussed finding out Whitney's coke habit on their wedding say on July 18th, 1992, saying, “I walked in and, um, saw her doing a line of coke. It was a shocker to me seeing her sniff for the first time. I think that was when I realized that we had more in common than I thought. I was new to it, and I guess she had been doing it for a while.”

Bobby also discussed Whitney's relationship with assistant and former lover Robyn Crawford, saying, “I didn’t know that Whitney’s relationship was more than just friends until later on in our marriage. I think our marriage was growing, and there was no room for a third person in our marriage.”

Bobby admitted that he ultimately regrets Robyn leaving Houston's team, saying, “Robyn was a good friend to Whitney, and I can say that I wish Robyn was still in her life, you know, at the end.”

Bobby said that ultimately drugs led to their divorce, saying, “We always felt that our love was strong enough to overcome any obstacle that was put in front of us. We would still be together if it wasn’t for, you know, drugs. Drugs just got the best of us.”