The decomposed body found in the trunk of a 2023 Tesla registered to singer D4vd (David Anthony Burke) on September 8 has been identified through forensics as Celeste Rivas, a 15-year-old girl reported missing since April 2024 in Riverside County. Discovered at a Hollywood tow lot following reports of a foul odor, her remains were severely decomposed and the cause of death remains undetermined. D4vd, 20, is reportedly cooperating fully with authorities as the investigation continues. Sources in the Hollywood Hills’ Bird Streets neighborhood have reported that the 2023 Tesla Model Y, linked to the investigation, was spotted parked in multiple locations over recent months, including its final resting place on Bluebird Avenue where it remained for about three weeks. D4vd is currently on his Withered World Tour across North America, including upcoming shows planned in San Francisco and Los Angeles before European dates in October, though it is uncertain if his scheduled performances will proceed amid the ongoing inquiry. (Billboard)