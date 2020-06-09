Home » R&B News » Bonnie Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Dead At 69

Bonnie Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Dead At 69

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Bonnie Pointer, one of the original members of the Pointer Sisters, died on June 8th at age 69. Anita Pointer told TMZ, "It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time. . . Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day."

Prior to leaving the group in 1977, Bonnie and Anita co-wrote the country hit "Fairytale," which scored the group their first Grammy for Best Country Duo or Group in 1975. Bonnie went on to scored a major solo hit with 1978's Top 11 disco favorite, "Heaven Must Have Sent You." 

Bonnie is the second Pointer sister to die, with June passing in 2006 from cancer. June had been forced out of the group in June of 2002 due to ongoing drug problems. Since her departure, Ruth Pointer's daughter Aissa Pointer — whose father was former Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards — has been on the road with the act.

Related Articles

Donald Trump Stumps Issa Rae With Tweet in Support of ‘Insecure’
Billy Porter Calls Out Black People For Their Treatment Of The LGBTQ Community
John Legend Offers An Explainer On The Movement To Defund The Police
Beyonce Delivers A Powerful Speech To The Class Of 2020: ‘It’s Your Time Now’
Blac Chyna Accuses The Kardashians And NBCUniversal Of Racism
Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran Make Forbes List Of Highest-Paid Celebrities