Brandi Carlile Announces 2026 ‘Human Tour’

On Wednesday (October 22), Brandi Carlile announced the dates and details of her 2026 Human Tour, named after a track from her forthcoming new album, Returning to Myself, which is set to be released on Friday (Oct. 24). Carlile’s North American arena dates are scheduled for February and March – including high-profile stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum – with The Head and the Heart serving as the opening act for all shows. The tour kicks off February 10 in Philadelphia, and will visit major cities such as Boston, Toronto, and San Francisco, followed by European dates spanning from October 15 in Dublin to November 1 in Lisbon. Carlile, who hasn’t headlined a full U.S. tour since summer 2023, will also perform at her Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival in Mexico in January, and is set to appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on November 1. (Variety)