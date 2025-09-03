Brandi Carlile Announces First Solo Album In Four Years, ‘Returning To Myself’

On Wednesday (September 3), Brandi Carlile announced the details of her first solo album in four years, Returning to Myself, which is set for release on October 24 via Interscope and the rejuvenated Americana imprint Lost Highway. The 10-song project features co-producers Andrew Watt, The National’s Aaron Dessner, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, with contributions from Carlile’s longtime collaborators the Hanseroth Twins, plus SistaStrings, drummers Matt Chamberlain and Chad Smith, and keyboardist Josh Klinghoffer. The announcement was accompanied by the release of the title track and a music video directed by Floria Sigismondi. The album includes tracks like “Joni,” a tribute to Joni Mitchell, and a new version of “You Without Me,” a previously released collaboration with Elton John, with Carlile drawing inspiration from Emmylou Harris’ celebrated 1995 album, Wrecking Ball. “I wanted to make something that was undeniably and willfully me,” Carlile says of the album. “Sometimes the hardest thing to do is to be carried and still end up on your own two feet.” (Variety)