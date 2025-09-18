Brandi Carlile Books The Chicks And Sam Smith As Co-Headliners For Girls Just Wanna Weekend Festival

On Thursday (September 18), Brandi Carlile announced the lineup for the 7th annual Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival in Mexico, set for January 15-19, 2026, with the Chicks and Sam Smith named as co-headliners alongside Carlile. The all-female and nonbinary-focused event will also feature artists like Lucius, Joy Oladokun, SistaStrings, CMAT, and a Titans of Americana set with special guests who have yet to be announced. Smith’s spot in the lineup marks a milestone for inclusivity, as they are the festival’s first headliner to identify as nonbinary. Held at the Barceló Maya Resort, the all-inclusive festival offers music, workshops, and excursions, attracting a predominantly women and LGBTQ+ audience. Carlile, who has her first album in four years, Returning to Me, due out in October, praised the eclectic lineup by writing, “The diversity in genre, humanity and in spirit is exactly who we all are as a community. This celebration is a force for good.” (Variety)