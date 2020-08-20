Brandy Admits That She Contemplated Suicide After 2006 Car Accident

In an interview with People, Brandy revealed that she contemplated suicide after being involved in a car accident in 2006 that took the life of a 38-year-old woman. The singer said that the accident caused her an “insurmountable” amount of pain and even contemplated suicide.

She said, “I remember laying in bed super depressed, I [told] myself, ‘So, you’re just going to go out like this? That’s wack. You have a daughter. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for her because this is not the way to leave a mark in her life.'”

Brandy said that her daughter Sy'rai is the reason she is still alive. She explained, “If Sy’rai wasn’t here, I wouldn’t be either, the place that I was in, it just felt like I wasn’t going to make it through.”

She also talked about her new album B7, saying that it took her eight years to complete it because she was "lost" musically. She explained, “I was a little bit lost eight years ago musically, creatively, spiritually, I had to pull myself together, I had to pull it all together and make it all make sense.”