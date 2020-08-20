Home » R&B News » Brandy Admits That She Contemplated Suicide After 2006 Car Accident

Brandy Admits That She Contemplated Suicide After 2006 Car Accident

Linkedin
Posted on

In an interview with People, Brandy revealed that she contemplated suicide after being involved in a car accident in 2006 that took the life of a 38-year-old woman. The singer said that the accident caused her an “insurmountable” amount of pain and even contemplated suicide.

She said, “I remember laying in bed super depressed, I [told] myself, ‘So, you’re just going to go out like this? That’s wack. You have a daughter. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for her because this is not the way to leave a mark in her life.'”

Brandy said that her daughter Sy'rai is the reason she is still alive. She explained, “If Sy’rai wasn’t here, I wouldn’t be either, the place that I was in, it just felt like I wasn’t going to make it through.”

She also talked about her new album B7, saying that it took her eight years to complete it because she was "lost" musically. She explained, “I was a little bit lost eight years ago musically, creatively, spiritually, I had to pull myself together, I had to pull it all together and make it all make sense.”

Related Articles

Rush Limbaugh Dragged After Calling Kamala Harris A ‘Mattress’
RHOP Star Monique Samuels Almost Left The Show After Fight With Candiace Dillard
Gayle King Reveals That She Turned Down Opportunity To Take Over Oprah Show
Drake Bell Says He Is Considering Legal Action After Ex, Others Accuse Him of Abuse
Brian Austin Green ‘Upset’ That Megan Fox ‘Moved on So Quickly’
LaKeith Stanfield Speaks Out After Alarming Posts