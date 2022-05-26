Home » R&B News » Brandy Releases A Freestyle To Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’

Brandy Releases A Freestyle To Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’



Brandy released a freestyle to Jack Harlow's “First Class,” which left some fans feeling like she may have been throwing shots at the rapper. As previously reported, Harlow recently revealed that he had no idea that Brandy and Ray J were related.

After Brandy found out about it, she jokingly tweeted, “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his ass to sleep.” Jack responded on his Instagram Story, using a clip from Brandy’s chorus on Kanye West’s 2005 song “Bring Me Down.”

