Brandy Sued By Former Housekeeper For Failure To Pay & Age Discrimination

Brandy is being sued by her former housekeeper for failure to pay and age discrimination. According to TMZ, the 60-year-old woman has claimed she was fired by the singer/actress' team last month because Brandy no longer wanted an “older” housekeeper.

The woman also claimed she was never paid for her last two days of work — so now she’s suing for those days and additional damages. She is asking for more than $250,000. The woman claimes she earned $125 a day at Brandy’s home in Calabasas for the last 20 years and never legally got her required breaks.

