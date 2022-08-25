Bravo Reacts To RHOBH Fans’ Racist Comments About Garcelle Beauvais’ Son

Bravo has reacted to the racist comments that some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have hurled at Garcelle Beauvais's 14-year-old son Jax. In a statement, the network said, “We are shocked and appalled at the social comment directed at Garcelle's son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

In an Instagram Story shared yesterday (August 24th), Garcelle reposted a message from Jax in response to the comments he’s been receiving online. He wrote,”Well I’d like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. it is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media.”

Jax added that he “did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama. I just want to be a normal kid,” adding that his Instagram account is for his peers and “not for publicity nor the public’s gaze. However, middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school.”

Garcelle spoke out about the comments, saying,”I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH.”