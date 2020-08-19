Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized In Louisville

A billboard calling for justice for Breonna Taylor was vandalized with red paint yesterday (August 18th) in Louisville, Kentucky. According to WKYT, the billboard – which was paid for by Oprah Winfrey, was located in Breonna's Irish Hill neighborhood. According to WAVE 3 News, community members are trying to replace the photo with the billboard company.
26-year-old Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove on March 13th while she slept in her apartment. None of the cops have been arrested.