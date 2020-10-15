Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Says Cop Told Him It Was ‘Unfortunate’ He Didn’t Get Shot

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker opened up about the night she was shot and killed by cops in Louisville, Kentucky. In an interview with CBS This Morning, Walker said he and Breonna were in bed watching a movie when police raided the apartment amid an investigation against Breonna's ex-boyfriend. Walker said that they heard a loud noise at the door and “Nobody was responding when we were saying ‘Who is it?’.” He added, “I’m a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves.”

Walker, who’s licensed to carry a gun added that he was “definitely afraid” when police busted into the apartment. He explained, “But I don’t have much room to be afraid ’cause I got someone here that I gotta take care of… At that point, we’re getting up to put on clothes, make ourselves decent to answer the door. Then I grab my gun…That was the one time I had to use it. If it was police and they just said ‘We’re the police’ me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door to see what they wanted.”

He said once the door was busted open, he fired a warning shot to scare off who he thought was coming into the apartment, and gunfire was returned. He explained, “I don’t think I’ve ever heard so many gunshots. I’ve never been to war but I assume that’s what war probably sounds like…I still try to make sense of it to this day. There was nowhere to hide, bullets coming at every direction.”

At this point, Walker realizes Breonna was shot and still had no idea that it was the cops, so he called 911. Once he heard people outside, he thought it was the cops coming to help him, but instead they arrested him. He said that one of the cops asked if he had been shot, and when he said no, the cop replied, "That's unfortunate."

On his late girlfriend, he said, “To the world, she’s just a hashtag, a picture and all of that, but to me it was much more. More than a girlfriend. I think that’s what I want the world to know the most. That was my best friend, the most important person, pretty much to me, on the earth. And they took her.”

He also revealed that he was never told that Breonna had passed, he saw it on the news.

Kenneth said that he thought the cops showed up because he called 911:

[“I thought they were coming to help because I called 911. But when I go outside, there’s guns pointed at me. I’m being threatened with dogs and whatever else. . . . The officer asked was I hit by any bullets. I said no, he said ‘That’s unfortunate,’ so that threw me off too… I didn't know what to think . . . and then I was in the back of the car. I don't know."] SOUNDCUE (:54 OC . . . I don't know)

Kenneth said that police did not identify themselves when they raided Breonna's apartment:

[“Who did you think was at the door? . . . Kenneth: "I didnt't have a clue. That's why I grabbed the gun. . .. If it was police and they just said ‘We’re the police’ me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door to see what they wanted. . . .That's why I never thought it was the police because why would the police be coming here."] SOUNDCUE (:27 OC . . . be coming here)

