Breonna Taylor’s Ex Boyfriend Says Louisville Cops Are Involved In Cover Up

Breonna Taylor's ex-boyfriend has claimed that Louisville cops offered him a plea deal in order to cover up her murder. According to TMZ.com, documents have surfaced that Breonna's ex Jamarcus Glover — who has been charged with drug trafficking and gun charges, has claimed that cops tried to offer him a plea deal that could have turned a 10 year sentence into probation if he agreed to say Breonna was dealing drugs — which is a lie.

Breonna Taylor's family attorney Sam Aguiar says, “The fact that they would try to even represent that she was a co-defendant in a criminal case more than a month after she died is absolutely disgusting.”

Prosecutors for the Commonwealth said the offer was part of a “draft” during the negotiations and Glover rejected it. Cops got a search warrant for Breonna's home as part of an investigation into Glover and another man. Cops have claimed that Glover went to Breonna's apartment in January, picked up a package and then went to a "known drug house." In addition, no drugs or money were found at Breonna's home and she was never implicated in Glover's alleged drug dealing.

As previously reported, back in March, Breonna was shot 8 times in her apartment while she slept. She was 26-years-old. No one has been charged in Breonna's death.