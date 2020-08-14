Breonna Taylor’s Family Speaks On Meeting With Kentucky’s Attorney General

Breonna Taylor's family and attorney has opened up about their meeting with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron earlier this week. As previously reported, 27-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove while she slept in her apartment back in March.

According to USA Today, in a press conference held yesterday (August 13th), Breonna's family explained that they hope charges will come down before October. Breonna's mom Tamika Palmer said about their meeting, “We let him know how important it was for their office to get all the facts, to get the truth and to get justice for Breonna. We all deserve to know the whole truth behind what happened to my daughter.

She continued, “At this point, it’s bigger than Breonna. It’s about bridging the gaps between us and the police. It’s about bringing back the communities.”

Attorney Benjamin Crump responded, “But right now in Louisville, people are still waiting after 150 days for these officers to be arrested and charged. People are still waiting after 150 days for these officers to be terminated.

Attorney Lonita Baker said about the meeting, “He did not give a timeline, however it is our position that we’re not going to wait forever. We do want this resolved quickly and accurately so that Ms. Palmer and the family can get some answers as it relates to the murder of Breonna Taylor.”

The AG’s office released a statement saying they were “grateful” for the face to meeting and will continue to review the facts of the case.