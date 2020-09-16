Breonna Taylor’s Family Still Want Full Justice For Her Murder

Although Breonna Taylor's family received a historical $12 million settlement in her wrongful death case, they made it clear in a press conference yesterday (September 15th) that they still want the cops that killed to be bought to justice. According to TMZ, attorney Ben Crump said that the settlement has helped assure that Breonna's death won't be swept under the rug like so many black women before her, but equally important is the comprehensive police reform to be instituted to prevent future tragedies like Breonna’s.

Crump called the settlement a “landmark step on the journey to justice,” but once again, demanded that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron immediately brings charges against the cops who shot and killed Breonna. Crump said that he wants charges this week and at the very least, a charge of second-degree manslaughter.

He said, “We want full justice, not just partial justice,” and is also calling for all charges to be dropped against nonviolent protesters who were arrested for demanding justice for Breonna.

Meanwhile, Breonna's mom Tamika Palmer said that the settlement is the first step to getting full justice for her daughter and also demanded that cops be charged. She said, “Her beautiful spirit and personality is working through all of us on the ground … please continue to say her name.”

Tamika Mallory from Until Freedom was also at the press conference and demanded that Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fire ever police officer involved in Breonna's death "on the spot" in the event that they aren’t charged by AG Cameron.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers on March 13th while they were executing a no-knock warrant.