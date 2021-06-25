Britney Spears Apologizes To Fans For Pretending She’s OK

PRPhotos.com

When Britney Spears was in family court this week, she opened up about how bad she has been treated and how restrained she has been… physically and monetarily by a 12 year conservatorship.

In a post last night (6-24) on Instagram, she apologized to her fans for “pretending she was ok.” She said she had been embarrassed to share what really happened to her.

The post seemed to encouraged others to be themselves. She wrote: “I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence… and to simply feel like I matter – despite what I was going through. And hey it worked… so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales !!!!!”

Along with an image of a little girl carrying a teddy bear,” her post included a quote by Albert Einstein: “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.”

Spears' post was followed up by thousands of comments of encouragement.

