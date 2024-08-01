Home » R&B News » Britney Spears Biopic In The Works With Director Jon M. Chu

Britney Spears Biopic In The Works With Director Jon M. Chu

© 2024 Getty Images
© 2024 Getty Images
Posted on

A biopic on the life story of Britney Spears has been given the green light. Universal Pictures has purchased the rights to Spears‘ bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, with Wicked director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt already signed on to develop the picture. Spears shared the exciting news on Thursday (August 1) with a post on X, writing: “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥.”

Universal acquired the rights to Spears’ memoir in a highly competitive bidding war. The book features the Grammy-winner detailing her personal  journey to pop stardom and the downfalls of fame that she experienced along the way. The Woman In Me has sold over 2.5 million copies in the United States following its release in October, and the audiobook – read by Academy Award-nominated actor Michelle Williams – became the fastest-selling audiobook in Simon & Schuster’s history. (Variety)

Related Articles

Britney Spears Deletes Post Criticizing Halsey, Says It Wasn’t Her Who Wrote It
Britney Spears Curses Out Ozzy Osbourne And His “Boring Family”
Madonna Reveals Her Biopic Is Titled ‘Who’s That Girl,’ Will Star Julia Garner
Pharrell Williams Shares Trailer For His Lego Animated Biopic, ‘Piece By Piece’
Britney Spears Misses Family Despite What They Put Her Through
Britney Spears Speaks Out After Ambulance Called To Her L.A. Hotel