Britney Spears Claims That “Brain Damage Happened To Me” During Lengthy Conservatorship

Britney Spears has revealed that she believes she suffered brain damage during her prolonged conservatorship, reflecting on the traumatic impact it had on her life in a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Sunday (October 19). Spears likened her experience to the story of Maleficent losing her wings, symbolizing how she felt stripped of her autonomy and agency, especially during a four-month period when she was restricted from moving freely. She acknowledged the pain and trauma she left out of her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me. “Trust me there’s ALOT I didn’t share in my book and still things at this very moment I’ve kept hidden because its incredibly painful and sad,” she wrote, while adding. “I couldn’t dance or move for 5 months. I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent. I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I’m blessed to be alive.” (Consequence of Sound)