Britney Spears’ Co-Conservator Wants Out

The financial institution appointed by the judge to become co-conservator of Britney Spears‘ estate is getting out of the deal.

According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge say that … Bessemer Trust is gun-shy over all the controversy and thinks it could be a “hornet's nest” and doesn’t want to deal with her dad, Jamie Spears.

That means, at least for now, Britney's dad will remain sole conservator of her estate.

The judge had approved Bessemer Trust to be co-conservator along with Jamie Spears, but it still hasn't taken effect. And at this point, that doesn’t matter, because Bessemer is bailing out.

TL;DR:

