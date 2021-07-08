Britney Spears Mom Asks Judge For Lawyer To End Conservatorship

PRPhotos.com

Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears has asked a Judge to appoint a private lawyer for her daughter to end her conservatorship.

According to TMZ, legal documents have been filed. Lynne’s lawyer says Britney is now able to care for herself. To prove her point, she said, she "had to perform in front of millions of people, has had to manage hundreds of performances, has had to use her artistic and creative talents to prepare for shows by choreographing each and every move for and interacting with many co-performers, and has had to rehearse and perform for many thousands of hours over the years."

Lynne's lawyer lists 10 demands Britney made during her June 23 hearing, but says she can’t achieve any of them unless she has her own lawyer. Her mother is requesting a hearing July 14.

In other Britney Spears news…

Her personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, says she’s getting death threats and wants increased security measures for herself.

After receiving large amounts of threats via text, email, phone and social media, she wants security guards to start protecting her around the clock. She says it picked up after Britney’s latest appearance in court and she wants Britney’s estate to pay for it.

TL;DR:

Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears has asked a Judge for lawyer to end the conservatorship.

Her mother is requesting a hearing July 14.

Her personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, says she’s getting death threats and wants Britney’s estate to pay for 24/7 security.