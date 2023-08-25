Home » R&B News » Britney Spears Reportedly Paying For Sam Asghari’s Apartment

Britney Spears Reportedly Paying For Sam Asghari’s Apartment

Britney Spears is reportedly paying for her estranged husband Sam Asghari's new $10,000 per month apartment in Los Angeles. “He’s been friendly with the residents, and has been with his sister a lot,” a source told Page Six. The 40-story building, with 282 units, includes amenities like a full bar, Rolls-Royce valet service, one-acre private park, lap pool, views of the Pacific, and on-call doctors to administer services such as Botox. Los Angeles Magazine once called the property, “the hottest apartment building in LA.”

Spears footing the bill for Asghari's new place comes as somewhat of a surprise considering that the two are not on speaking terms, and their prenup doesn't include a payout for him. However, his attorney has suggested they will challenge the prenup, so this could be a kind-of peace offering.

