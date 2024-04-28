Britney Spears Settles Legal Dispute With Her Father

© 2024 Getty Images

Britney Spears has reached a settlement in her dispute over legal fees with her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears. The resolution was made in Los Angeles Superior Court late last week. Britney’s legal team, led by attorney Mathew S. Rosengart, fought against her having to pay her father’s legal bills, claiming he misused his authority as her conservator to pay himself $6 million.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but in a statement, Rosengart stated that Britney has achieved her goal of obtaining total freedom and stated “it has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears.” This means she will no longer be involved in court or legal proceedings regarding this matter, and avoids going to trial over Jamie’s alleged financial misconduct during her conservatorship.

BRITNEY POSTED THAT “LOVE HEALS EVERYTHING” AFTER THE NEWS BROKE