Britney Spears Slams Radio Hosts Who Said She ‘Deserved’ To Be Hit

Britney Spears posted an Instagram video blasting an unnamed radio station for saying she “deserved to be smacked” during the incident with NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security guard in Vegas last week. “I want to share with you guys an incident that happened in Vegas that a lot of people are talking about,” she said. “I heard on the news this radio station talking smack and talking s–t — that’s why I’m addressing it — saying that I ‘deserved to be smacked’ and ‘security was doing their job and protecting their client.’ I didn’t appreciate the people saying I deserved to be hit because no woman ever deserves to be hit.”

Video showed Spears coming up to Wembanyama and tapping him on the back from behind. His security guard intervened and Spears was knocked in the face. But she seemingly confirmed police reports that said she hit herself. “I simply tapped him on the back and I was back-handed, hit my face and came back on the floor,” Spears explained, indicating that it was her own hand that hit her.