Britney Spears Speaks In Court, Demands End To ‘Abusive Conservatorship’

Britney Spears faced down a judge in a family court hearing on Wednesday, (6-23) and likened her conservatorship to sex trafficking. She said, “I am not here to be anyone’s slave.”

She passionately pleaded her case to a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge. This was the first time she had spoken publicly to the court since her conservatorship began in 2008.

She talked for an entire 30 minutes without interruption, telling Judge Brenda Penny that she wants her own lawyer, wishes to cut back on her therapy sessions, and desires the freedom to get married and have a baby. She also said she wanted to sue her family for their treatment of her.

Spears said her management overworked her for years and that “they should be in jail” for the way they treated her.

She had the harshest criticism for her father, Jamie Spears, who had power over her life choices from 2008-2019. He now sees to her financial affairs. She referred to him as ‘ignorant” and said that he “reveled” in his control of her.

She says that she didn’t speak earlier because she didn't think anyone would believe her if she came forward with her story of being “abused” by medical professionals and taken advantage of by those who were making money off of her.

Bottom line for her hearing: She asked that her conservatorship be terminated without additional evaluation.

