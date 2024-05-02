Britney Spears Speaks Out After Ambulance Called To Her L.A. Hotel

© 2024 Getty Images

Police and paramedics responded to an alleged altercation between Britney Spears and her boyfriend at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Wednesday night. TMZ reports that cops visited the hotel earlier in the evening due to reports of a woman matching Spears’ description harassing and threatening others, but found no trouble. They later returned later after new reports of a disturbance in Spears’ hotel suite, which suggested there was a physical altercation that left Spears with a leg injury. Paramedics made contact with her, but she left with her security.

Spears later tried to explain the situation on social media, claiming she “twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed.” She ended by insisting that she’s “moving to Boston.” It was also reported yesterday that Spears has settled her divorce with Sam Asghari, less than a year after filing. He will reportedly get no payout in the deal.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS & MORE ON THE STORY