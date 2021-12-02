Brittany Renner Claims She’s Living With Her Mom And Struggling Financially Since PJ Washington Split

Brittany Renner took to social media this week, claiming that since her split with PJ Washington she has been living with her mom and has been struggling financially. She said, “Can you imagine being 29 years old with a baby living back with your parent because you were kicked out of your house (I left willingly because I go where I’m celebrated not tolerated) with nowhere to go without a vehicle? Can you imagine NOT being mentally/physically/emotionally ready to get back in the gym let alone host a club after just having a baby but you have to work to take care of your child?"

She continued, "What about being harassed about receiving 200K in child support? (WHICH IS NOT TRUE IDK WHY ANYONE IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WOULD BELIEVE SUCH A RIDICULOUS AMOUNT BUT IT’S CLEAR THE REAL PANDEMIC IS HOW STUPID PEOPLE ARE) Still no? Well what about being accused of being a pedophile? A gold digger? Better yet! A spiteful BM keeping their son from his Dad when he wasn’t even in the same state at the time? All of this has been my reality on top of trying to get things afloat financially, getting back in the groove of social media after being falling off the face of the earth, and being a new mother.”