Brittney Griner’s Wife Speaks Out Following Her Detainment In Russia

Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner is speaking out after Brittney's detainment in Russia after she was caught with vape cartridges in her luggage at Moscow airport. Griner said, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia. Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated."

She continued, “I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely."

Brittney's agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas released a statement to AP news, telling the publication: “We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”

Griner has been playing for Russia’s women’s basketball team, the UMMC Ekaterinburg, for the last seven years.