Bruno Mars And Anderson.Paak Campaign To Perform At The Grammys

PRPhotos.com

After the full list of performers for the 2021 Grammy Awards were announced, Bruno and Anderson.Paak started the hashtag #LetSilkSonicThrive as they campaigned to perform at the show. Anderson posted the announced performer at the show, along with the caption, “Everybody join in!!! I need all of Twitter to help make this trend!! Come on @RecordingAcad #LetSilkSonicThrive.” Bruno responded, “I don’t think this is how u get on a show @AndersonPaak, & that’s a pretty long hashtag but i’m rockin wit you. #LetSilkSonicThrive.”

Bruno later added, “If you can use it your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show we would really appreciate It. We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now.”

The Grammys air this Sunday (March 14th).