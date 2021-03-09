Home » R&B News » Bruno Mars And Anderson.Paak Campaign To Perform At The Grammys

Bruno Mars And Anderson.Paak Campaign To Perform At The Grammys

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

After the full list of performers for the 2021 Grammy Awards were announced, Bruno and Anderson.Paak started the hashtag #LetSilkSonicThrive as they campaigned to perform at the show. Anderson posted the announced performer at the show, along with the caption, “Everybody join in!!! I need all of Twitter to help make this trend!! Come on @RecordingAcad #LetSilkSonicThrive.” Bruno responded, “I don’t think this is how u get on a show @AndersonPaak, & that’s a pretty long hashtag but i’m rockin wit you. #LetSilkSonicThrive.”

Bruno later added, “If you can use it your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show we would really appreciate It. We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now.”

The Grammys air this Sunday (March 14th).

Related Articles

Olivia Jade Responds to Troll Asking About College Admissions Scandal
Industry News: Malala Yousafkzai, Lupita Nyong’o, Hulu and More!
Celebrity Gossip: Kate Middleton, HBO, Melissa McCarthy and More!
‘Nomadland’ and ‘The Crown’ Win Big at 2021 Critics Choice Awards
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tell All
Celebrity Gossip: Dwayne Johnson, Tony Hendra, Kevin Connolly and More!