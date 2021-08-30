Bruno Mars’ Las Vegas Shows Gross More Than $50 Million

PRPhotos.com

After over a year away from Vegas, Bruno Mars has been back at the MGM Park Theatre and has now grossed more than $50 million.

According to Billboard Boxscore, he has now earned $53.2 million and sold 201,000 tickets for 36 shows, since launching his residency in December of 2016.

In July along, he grossed $10.3 million in Las Vegas.

He’s continuing his multi-year residency that was halted early in 2020 by the pandemic.

