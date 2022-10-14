Bruno Mars Says Silk Sonic Will Not Submit Album For Grammy Awards

After earning four trophies for their hit single “Leave the Door Open” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year, Bruno Mars says Silk Sonic will not be submitting their album for another Grammy consideration.

Mars told Rolling Stone that he and duo partner Anderson .Paak are thankful for the success of An Evening with Silk Sonic and the fact that the show allowed them to perform on their stage. Everything else was just “icing on the cake.” He said, “We'd be crazy to ask for anything more.”

Silk Sonic appeared at both the 2021 and 2022 Grammys, performing “Leave the Door Open.” During the most recent ceremony, they won record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance, and best R&B song for “Leave the Door Open.”

TL;DR:

