Bryson Tiller Releases New Mixtape Killer Instinct 2

Bryson Tiller makes appearances on other artists' hooks, but it's been a minute since he dropped a project of his own.

On October 31st, he released the surprise 13-song mixtape, Killer Instinct 2:The Nightmare Before. The tape features an older Bryson advising his younger self musically and features samples of Brent Faiyaz’s “Gravity,” NBA YoungBoy’s “Lil Top” (“On Top”), Normani’s “Wild Side” (“Are You Listening”) and Chris Brown’s “Heat” (“Keep It Simple”).

The first mixtape came out 10 years ago.

