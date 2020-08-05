BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin To Perform At MTV VMAs

PRPhotos.com

MTV has announced the first group of performers for the 2020 MTV VMAs.

BTS, nominated for Best Pop, Best K-Pop and Best Choreography, will perform their upcoming single “Dynamite” for the first time during the awards show. Doja Cat, who is up for PUSH Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Direction, and J Balvin, who is nominated for Best Collaboration and thrice for Best Latin, will also perform.

The MTV VMAs will take place August 30th at Barclays Center in New York. New York governor Andrew Cuomo previously said the awards show “will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience,” due to the pandemic.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead the list of nominees, with nine nominations each, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd.

It will mark the first time on the VMA stage for both BTS and Doja Cat.