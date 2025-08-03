Busta Rhymes Awarded A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Legendary rapper Busta Rhymes was recognized for his contributions to the music industry, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. The ceremony was attended by fellow hip-hop pioneers Chuck D and LL Cool J, as well as Rhymes’ family and friends. In a press release, Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, lauded Rhymes as “one of Hip-Hop’s most enduring and electrifying voices,” stating that his “talent and influence are undeniable.” Martinez added that Rhymes’ star will serve as “a testament to his lasting impact on hip-hop music and how important it is to the American culture.” Throughout his acclaimed career, Busta Rhymes has sold over 20 million albums worldwide, cementing his status as a true icon in the world of hip-hop. (UPI)